Jammu and Kashmir cop injured in encounter in Anantnag

Srinagar: A cop was injured as an encounter started between security forces and militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (December 29).

The encounter started in Dooru area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir.

Kashmir zone police tweeted, “#Encounter has started at Nowgam Shahabad, Dooru area of #Anantnag. In the initial firing, 01 police personnel got injured & was shifted to hospital. Police & SFs are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice.”

A police official said Encounter erupted in Nowgam Shahabad, Dooru after terrorists fired upon a joint team of police, CRPF and 164 Battalion of CRPF while they were laying a cordon-and-search operation after a specific input about the presence of the terrorists in the area.

“We have input of presence of two terrorists inside the cordon however actual number will be said only when operation gets concluded,” an officer said.

Meanwhile, security forces have installed lights in and around the area and also all entry and exit points are sealed so that terrorists are unable to flee.

