Tral encounter: 2 terrorists neutralised in South Kashmir, operation underway

Jammu: Security forces on Saturday (December 25) killed 4 terrorists in two different encounters in the Shopian and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir. 2 terrorists were killed in the Tral encounter.

An encounter started between terrorists and security forces in Hardumir village of Tral area district Pulwama in South Kashmir.

Confirming the news of the undergoing operation, Kashmir zone police tweeted “ #Encounter has started at Hardumir, #Tral area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow (sic).

A CRPF official said, "A joint team of security forces after having input about the presence of terrorists in the area launched a search operation. As the suspected spot was cordoned, the hiding terrorists fired which was retaliated and an encounter started."

Sources in the police said that there was the input of 2-3 terrorists hiding in the area but the actual number can be confirmed only once the operation concludes.

This is the second encounter in South Kashmir in the last 12 hours earlier two LeT terrorists were killed in Chowgam Shopian and arms and ammunition were also recovered.

