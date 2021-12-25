हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tral encounter

Tral encounter: 2 terrorists neutralised in South Kashmir, operation underway

Security forces have killed 4 terrorists in two different encounters in Shopian and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir.

Tral encounter: 2 terrorists neutralised in South Kashmir, operation underway
Image credit: ANI

Jammu:  Security forces on Saturday (December 25) killed 4 terrorists in two different encounters in the Shopian and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir. 2 terrorists were killed in the Tral encounter.

An encounter started between terrorists and security forces in Hardumir village of Tral area district Pulwama in South Kashmir. 

Confirming the news of the undergoing operation, Kashmir zone police tweeted “ #Encounter has started at Hardumir, #Tral area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow (sic).

A CRPF official said, "A joint team of security forces after having input about the presence of terrorists in the area launched a search operation. As the suspected spot was cordoned, the hiding terrorists fired which was retaliated and an encounter started." 

Sources in the police said that there was the input of 2-3 terrorists hiding in the area but the actual number can be confirmed only once the operation concludes. 

This is the second encounter in South Kashmir in the last 12 hours earlier two LeT terrorists were killed in Chowgam Shopian and arms and ammunition were also recovered. 
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tral encounterKashmirTerrorists
Next
Story

Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave new direction to India's politics, says Murli Manohar Joshi

Must Watch

PT8M49S

Piyush Jain's black money kept in 21 boxes