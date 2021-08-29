Jammu and Kashmir COVID-19 guidelines: Schools to remain closed, colleges, universities allowed to resume physical classes

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday (August 29) relaxed certain COVID-19-induced curbs, while keeping some restrictions amid third coronavirus wave threat.

While allowing higher educational institutions to reopen, the administration decided not to resume schools. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A K Mehta.

Check out the relaxations here:

1. The higher educational institutions can commence physical classes with limited in-person teaching, provided that all staff and students are fully vaccinated.

2. Vaccinated persons are allowed to visit public parks.

3. Only 25 people can be present at any indoor or outdoor gathering.

4. At entry point to UT of J&K at Lakhanpur, mandatory testing for COVID-19 is not necessary for those who have received both doses of vaccine.

5. No weekend curfew in any district.

These curbs will remain in place:

1. All schools and coaching centres would continue to remain closed for onsite or in-person teaching till further orders.

2. The night curfew will continue in the union territory from 8 pm to 7 am.

On April 18, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, the J&K administration had ordered closure of all educational institutions, including universities and colleges, till further orders.

In a detailed order, Mehta directed Deputy Commissioners to keep a tab on the positivity rates in blocks and consider implementing stricter COVID-19 measures in closed clustered spaces like public or private offices, community halls, malls and bazaars in case weekly positivity rate goes beyond four per cent in these blocks.

According to official data on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir logged 166 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed the caseload to 3,24,979, while one more fatality took the death toll to 4,406. The UT has 44 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), officials said.

(With agency inputs)

