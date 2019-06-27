close

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: ISJK terrorist killed in intergroup rivalry in Anantnag district

Gunshots were heard in Sirhama village of Bijbehara in the district.

At least one Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) terrorist was killed in an inter group rivalry late on Wednesday evening in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to police sources. Gunshots were heard in Sirhama village of Bijbehara in the district.

The terrorist has been identified as Aadil. According to the police, a clash took place between two terrorist groups--Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK)-- in which Aadil was killed. The clash was over weapons. 

Aadil was earlier associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and then with HM but had recently joined Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH). The police have input that Aadil has been killed but his body and weapons have not been recovered yet. The shoot out took place between 5-6 HM cadres and 3 AGH terrorists in the jungle area.

This is the first kind of shootout between these two terrorist groups, days after an AGH released an audio clip conversation between Zakir Musa and Abu Dujana (both killed) accusing Pakistan's ISI of fighting war against India in Kashmir by using local Kashmiri boys.

Jammu and KashmirISJK terroristAnantnag terrorist
