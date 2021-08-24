हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir police bust Lashkar-e-Taiba module in Bandipora, six arrested

The police recovered arms and ammunition including 2 live hand grenades, 2 detonators, 15 AK series rounds, 2 matrix sheets and other materials from the site.

Jammu and Kashmir police bust Lashkar-e-Taiba module in Bandipora, six arrested
Representational Image

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba module operating in Bandipora district and arrested six terrorist associates on Tuesday (August 24).

The police recovered arms and ammunition including 2 live hand grenades, 2 detonators, 15 AK series rounds, 2 matrix sheets and other materials from the site.

“Acting on a specific input about anti-national activity in the general area of Bandipora, a Lashkar-e-Taiba module was busted by joint forces. In this regard, six terrorist associates have been arrested,” the police said in a statement.

“Incriminating arms and ammunitions have been recovered from their possession which includes 2 live hand grenades, 2 detonators, 15 AK series rounds, 2 matrix sheets and other materials,”’ they added.

The accused have been identified as Muzaffar Mohiuddin Lone, Mohammad Amin Lone, Rizwan Qadir Lone, Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone, Javaid Ahmed Lone and Mohammad Saleem Khan.

“On preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that the accused were associated with terror outfit LeT and were providing shelter, logistics and other material support to active terrorist of LeT in Bandipora district,” the police said.

The officials lodged an FIR and started an investigation into the case.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirTerrorismTerrorists arrestedLashkar-e-Taiba
Next
Story

Narayan Rane's 'slap Uddhav Thackeray' remark: Here's everything you need to know

Must Watch

PT9M51S

Bollywood Breaking: Akshay Kumar fulfilled his fan's dream