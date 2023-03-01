Jammu And Kashmir: Protest in Kupwara After Body Of Missing Person Found After Two Months

Kupwara (J&K): Protests erupted in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir after the body of a missing person was recovered on Wednesday. According to a police official, the body of Abdul Rashid Dar of the Kunan area of Kupwara, who went missing on December 16, 2022, was recovered from Zurhama-PK Galli forests. Earlier in a presser, a police officer had said that the man was allegedly picked up by the army for questioning in connection with a militancy-related investigation. However, the officer said that he fled from custody. Dar's family had earlier alleged that he was detained by the Army after which his whereabouts were unknown.

Soon after his family staged a protest in Srinagar to demand his whereabouts. The Army had however said that the missing person “fled” from their custody. Accordingly, the Police lodged an FIR in December and started investigations.

“In continuation to missing of Abdul Rashid Dar of Kunan area of Kupwara on December 16,2022 today early in the morning a dead (the body was) recovered from Zurhama-PK Galli forests,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

“The body was brought to SDH Kupwara where it was identified by the relatives of (the) missing person). After completing all medico-legal formalities including post-mortem by a team of doctors."

"The body was handed over to the family members for burial. Cognisance of the matter has been taken for further investigations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti had also sought the intervention of the commander of the Army’s 15 Corps. “A youngster detained by Army on 13th December has allegedly escaped from their custody & is now missing. Worrying that a civilian goes missing in Army custody. Request the Core Sr. Commander to kindly intervene,” she had tweeted.

A large gathering assembled in the native place of Dar raised slogans demanding justice and a fair investigation in the case so that the truth will come out.