JCECE 2022: Jharkhand Counselling begins for JEE Main candidates on jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in- Check complete schedule here

The last date to register for the JCECE Counselling 2022 is September 20, 2022, scroll down for the complete schedule.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 05:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Jharkhand: Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination, JCECE Counselling 2022 registrations begin for the Joint Entrance examination, JEE Mains 2022 qualified candidates. Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has commenced the registration process on the official website--jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. The last date to register for the JCECE Counselling 2022 is September 20, 2022. Refer to the counseling registration link mentioned below to register through the official website. The JCECEB will also provide opportunity to aspirants to make corrections in the application process. The candidates can edit the application form from September 21 to 22. The final merit list will be released on September 24.

JCECE JEE Mains Counselling 2022 Round 1 Schedule

Round 1 registration begins September 26, 2022
Last date to register October 3, 2022
Seat allotment letter release and download October 10 to 15, 2022
Document verification round October 10 to 15, 2022

JCECE 2022 Counselling: Here is how to apply

Visit the official website- jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Click on the application process link

Then provide details on JEE Main result, upload relevant documents

Once done, pay the application fee and click on submit

Download, and take a print out for further reference.

JCECEB would prepare the state merit list of the candidates eligible to appear for the counseling on the basis of JEE Mains result and details submitted via the application form. 

