JEE Advanced 2021 to be held on October 3: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: The entrance examination for admission to IITs-JEE Advanced 2021 will be held on October 3, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Monday (July 26).

Candidates who secure rank among the top 2.5 lakh in JEE Main are eligible to appear for IITs. This year, students who had missed JEE Advanced 2020 will also be eligible to appear for the exam.

The JEE Advanced 2021 was scheduled to be held on June 3, 2021, which got postponed due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, it is believed that the results for JEE Main will be announced much ahead of October to allow students time between two exams as well as time to apply for Advanced application.

JEE Advanced is held for admission to various undergraduate Engineering, Science and Architecture courses in the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). To be considered qualified for JEE Advanced, an applicant must be among the top 2.5 lakh successful JEE Main candidates.

Earlier, scheduled to be held on July 3, 2021, JEE Advanced was postponed in view of COVID.

