JEE Advanced 2021

JEE Advanced 2021: Want to contribute to India's technological development, says topper Mridul Agarwal

Agarwal, who hails from Rajasthan, said he wants to pursue his higher studies from the best institution in the world and then return to India to contribute to the technological development of the country.

File Photo (IANS)

Jaipur: Mridul Agarwal, who created history by scoring the highest-ever marks in JEE (Advanced), said he is keen to pursue Computer Science Engineering from IIT Bombay and pursue his higher studies from the best institution in the world. Agarwal who hails from Rajasthan and got 348 marks out of 360, scoring 96.6 per cent, added that he wants to return to India after his higher studies to contribute to the technological development of the country.

"Initially, I used to spend time on social media and other OTT platforms but then I realised that a lot of time is being wasted. Then I decided to leave all of this keeping my future in mind. Such challenges are being faced by every student, but we have to cope up with them and move forward," Mridul Agarwal said while talking about the challenges he faced during the online classes and how did he overcome them.

Talking about his preparation, he said that he focused on the analysis of the mistakes that he committed in his classroom tests and did not feel demotivated upon committing mistakes.

The topper said that he always got the support of family and friends and they never exerted any pressure.

Lok Sabha Speaker and Member of Parliament from Kota, Om Birla on Friday talked to Mridul Agarwal over the phone and congratulated him on his success.

"Congratulations Mridul Agrawal, son of Rajasthan on securing the first rank in the IIT-JEE (Adv) exam. This success is the result of his tireless hard work, prayers of parents and dedication of teachers. With this result, the coaching institutes of Kota Parliamentary Constituency once again proved their superiority, congratulations!" the Speaker said in a tweet. 

