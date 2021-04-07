JEE Main 2021: NTA extends correction window, check last date

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday (April 6, 2021) extended the correction window for JEE (Main) - 2021 exams. The NTA extended the dates to update the particulars including session, category, subject, fees, for the remaining JEE (Main) - 2021 sessions.

The step was taken after 'receiving requests from numerous candidates', the NTA informed via public notice.

Details are as follows:



The National Testing Agency advised candidates to keep visiting its official websites - www.nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in for the latest updates.

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) - 2021, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.