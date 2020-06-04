Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2020 to be declared today at jac.jharhkand.gov.in

The JAC 8th Result 2020 will be declared by Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Thursday (June 4) 2 pm. The news about declaration of Jharkhand 8th Class Result 2020 was confirmed by JAC officials on Wednesday. Around 5.5 lakh students had appeared for the exam held in January 2020. The JAC 8th Result 2020 will be available to the students online via official website i.e. jac.jharkhand.gov.in website.

The announcement of the result was delayed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly virus in India.

However, now with lockdown restrictions, the Jharkhand Board has completed the checking of answer sheet and is ready to release the result. It is to be noted that JAC had released the Jharkhand 9th Class Result 2020 few days ago.

Here's how you can check results online:

Step 1: Visit official result portal i.e. jac.jharkhand.gov.in / jacresults.com

Step 2: Find and Click on Link for JAC 8th Result 2020

Step 3: Enter your Exam Roll Number and other details asked on the website

Step 4: Verify and submit the details

Step 5: Your JAC 8th Class Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard and keep it for future reference.