Jharkhand government transfers 18 IAS officers, visually impaired Rajesh Singh becomes Bokaro district magistrate

Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government on Tuesday (July 14) transferred 18 IAS officers including the district magistrates (DM) of more than 12 districts.

An official notification said that Director of Agriculture, Chhavi Rajan will be the new District Magistrate (DM) and Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Ranchi. Manish Ranjan, Rajesh Kumar Sharma and K Srinivasan, all waiting for posting, have been appointed as Divisional Commissioner (Kolhan), Chaibasa, Secretary (Information & Technology/egovernance) and officiating secretary (Mines & Geology departments) respectively, it said. Special secretary Agriculture/AHD, Rajesh Kumar Pathak was appointed as the new DM/DC of Garhwa. Director (AHD) Chittaranjan Kumar was transferred as DM/DC of Sahibganj while Tribal Welfare Commissioner Sishir Kumar Sinha will be the new DM/DC of Gumla. Joint Election Commissioner in the Jharkhand State Election Commission, Dilip Kumar Toppo was appointed as the new DM/DC of Lohardaga . Rajesh Singh, the special secretary (Higher Technical Education & Skill Development department) has been transferred to Bokaro as DM/DC. Hazaribag City Commissioner Kamleshwar Prasad Singh has been transferred to Deoghar as DM/DC. Project Director (Sarva Sikhsha Abhiyan) Uma Shankar Singh has been transferred to Dhanbad as DM/DC while Khunti DC Suraj Kumar has been transferred to East Singhbhum district as DM/DC. Gumla DC Sashi Ranjan has been transferred to Palamu as DM/DC while Joint Secretary (Planning/Finance) Diyanshu Jha has been transferred to Chatra as DM/DC. The Director (Higher Education) Sushant Gourav will be the new DM/DC of Simdega . Transport Commissioner Faiz A Ahmed Mumtaj has been transferred to Jamtara as DC/DM while Commercial Commissioner Bhor Singh Yadav will be new DM/DC of Godda . IG (Jail) Shashi Ranjan will be the new DM/DC of Khunti, PTI reported.

Notably, IAS officer Rajesh Kumar Singh, who was appointed DM of Bokaro, has become the country’s second officer with visual impairment to become district magistrate.

The 37-year-old Singh is is the second IAS after Krishna Gopal Tiwari, who was appointed district collector of Umaria in Madhya Pradesh in 2014, to hold the coveted post.

Singh belongs to Patna and is a 2007-batch Assam-Meghalaya cadre IAS officer. He has also served as joint secretary in the women, child development and social welfare department and project director for the Integrated Child Protection Scheme.