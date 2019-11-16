Jitendra Singh visits Jammu's Bhaderwah; inaugurates several projects, assures new era of development

Bhaderwah: Union Minister of State, Dr Jitendra Singh, who was on a day-long visit to Bhadarwah in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, inaugurated several road projects including interstate the Bhaderwah-Chamba road, and laid the foundation stone of several prestigious projects of the hilly district on Saturday.

Dr Singh was on a maiden visit to his native district Bhaderwah after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. During the visit, he said that the Chenab region, especially Doda district, had been deprived of development by the successive governments during last 70 years and the BJP government is trying its best to give the hilly district its long-pending dues at the earliest.

Dr Singh, after reaching the picturesque Valley, held a meeting with officers of different departments at Dak Bangalow in Bhaderwah from where he inaugurated several prestigious road projects by symbolically unveiling the curtains through a remote control device.

The road projects which were inaugurated include interstate Bhaderwah-Chamba Road, Gandoh-Jai road, Drudhu-Gutasa road, Chilli Morh to Bhupa bridge, Dangrota-Ganika road. The Union Minister also laid the foundation stone of Pul Doda to Beoli Road, Kursari to KV School, and the 100-bedded girls' hostel at City Middle school in Doda.

Later, Dr Jitendra Singh visited the historical Seri Bazar, where he laid the foundation stone for Seri Bazar Park.

Speaking about the prevalent conditions in Bhaderwah, a local shopkeeper said, "Normalcy has been restored in the district after more than three months. When Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir, the shops were shut, but now things are coming back to normal."