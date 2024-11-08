J&K Grenade Blast: Cops Arrest Terrorists, Aides Behind Srinagar Market Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested terrorists and their associates in connection with the grenade attack in Srinagar's weekly market on November 3.

Police officials said the terror attack was carried out by the terrorists and their associaties on instructions of their handlers in Pakistan and two civilians including a woman were seriously injured.

On November 3 Srinagar grenade attack, Kashmir IGP VK Birdi says, "...12 civilians got injured in this attack. We have arrested the terrorists and their associates who carried out this shameful incident.

Three people have been detained in this case - Osama Yasin Sheikh, Umar Fayaz Sheikh and Afnan Mansoor Sheikh," Kashmir Inspector-General of Police VK Birdi said at a press conference here on Friday.

"They threw the grenade with the intention of disrupting peace and normal activities here. They did this on the instructions of their handlers sitting in Pakistan," he added.

The police official said that the woman seriously injured in the incident had very young children.

Twelve people, including a woman, were injured in the grenade attack at the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) and weekly market in the Jammu and Kashmir's capital on Sunday.

The terrorists and their associates have been booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had condemned the attack, saying there can be "no justification for targeting innocent civilians."

"The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks & encounters in parts of the valley. Today's news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the 'Sunday market' in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians," the Chief Minister had said in a post on X on November 4.

"The security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear," he had added.