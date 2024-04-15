Muneer Khan, the brother of jailed separatist leader Nayeem Khan, announced his entry into mainstream politics today. Muneer stated that he would contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Baramulla constituency in the Kashmir Valley, aiming to work for the welfare of the youth.

The party Muneer joined today was launched by Pune-based Sanjay Nahar two years ago and is named the Jammu and Kashmir Nationalist Peoples Front (JKNPF). This party shares similarities with Nayeem Khan's separatist party 'National Front', which is a banned organization in Jammu and Kashmir.

Muneer Khan will be the candidate from the Baramulla constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to reporters after his foray into mainstream politics, Muneer emphasized, "Nayeem Khan is my brother, and that cannot be changed. However, in a democratic setup, we all possess individual mindsets and ideologies. I believe our focus should be on the new generation, creating a platform devoid of mainstream-separatism conflict but focusing on youth welfare."

Expressing his vision, Muneer added, "I aim to initiate with a small party and demonstrate that with a new approach, we can bring positive change and facilitate opportunities for the youth. Sticking to separatism will only result in loss of lives. We aspire to script a new chapter for Kashmir's youth. The region faces significant challenges, with around 30-40 thousand people incarcerated, and not just my brother. Our focus will be on education and the economy."

The Baramulla parliamentary constituency is now witnessing an intriguing electoral contest, with former separatist leader and People's Conference Chairman Sajad Lone also in the fray. The National Conference has nominated its Vice President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for this Lok Sabha seat, while jailed former legislator Engineer Rashid has declared his intentions to contest from Baramulla as well. Muneer Khan's entry has added an interesting dimension to the race for this seat.

Nayeem Khan, formerly a prominent figure in the Hurriyat in the Kashmir Valley, was apprehended by the NIA in 2018 due to his involvement in agitation and secessionist activities.