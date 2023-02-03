topStoriesenglish2569237
J&K: Jaish-e-Mohammed Terror Module Busted in Kulgam, Six Arrested

Joint forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including eight magazines and 446 rounds of M4 rifles, a pistol, a pistol magazine and 18 pistol rounds, on the basis of the disclosures by the accused.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 05:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Kulgam: Jammu and Kashmir police claimed to have busted a Jaish terror module and arrested 6 of the associates of the terror outfit. A handout released by police said, "Based on specific information regarding carrying out of subversive activities in  Mirhama and Damhal Hanji Pora areas of Kulgam district a major breakthrough was achieved by the arrest of six terrorist associates in a joint operation of Kulgam police and army and a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered on the instance of the accused."

During preliminary investigation, it surfaced that the terror associates were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit JeM and were in touch with terror handlers across via various social media platforms. 

The arrested accused were hell-bent to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in district Kulgam by way of carrying grenade attacks, intimidating innocent civilians, standoff fire attacks on PRI members, minority communities etc
Acting on specific information on subversive activities in the Mirhama and Damhal Hanji Pora areas, a joint team of police and the army arrested six terror associates, they said.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including eight magazines and 446 rounds of M4 rifles, a pistol, a pistol magazine and 18 pistol rounds, were recovered on the basis of the disclosures by the accused.

Other recoveries include a hand grenade, four UBGL shells, 30 AK rounds, one magazine each of INSAS and AK rifles, two mortar shells, four walkie-talkie sets and a wireless set, the officials added.

 

