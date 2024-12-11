J&K: Security Forces Defuse 2 IEDs In Last 72 Hours In Baramulla-Kupwara Region

Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir: A major tragedy was averted as security forces successfully detected and destroyed two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) within the last 72 hours along the Srinagar-Baramulla and Baramulla-Kupwara highways, officials said on Wednesday.

The latest incident occurred on the Baramulla-Handwara stretch, where a road-opening party from the 30 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) spotted a suspicious object early in the day. Acting swiftly, a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called to the scene, and traffic along the highway was temporarily halted to ensure public safety.

The BDS team defused the IED and destroyed it in a controlled explosion using sandbags. Following the successful operation, the highway was reopened for normal traffic, restoring calm in the region.

This was the second IED detected and neutralized in the past three days. The first device was found near Palpora Pattan in Baramulla district, while the latest was located in the Langate area of Kupwara district. Both highways are vital corridors frequently used by security forces for convoy movement.

A senior security officer confirmed that the explosives were planted by terrorists aiming to target security convoys. “Both IEDs were strategically placed along these busy highways to cause maximum damage, but our alert teams managed to foil these plans. Such timely actions are a testament to our vigilance and commitment to safeguarding lives,” the officer said.

The Srinagar-Baramulla and Baramulla-Kupwara highways are critical routes in the region, often bustling with civilian and military traffic. Officials believe the devices were intended to disrupt peace and inflict casualties among security personnel.

Security forces in the region have intensified surveillance and patrols along key routes to prevent further incidents. "We are continuously enhancing our measures to counter such threats and ensure the safety of everyone on these roads," added the officer.