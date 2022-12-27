JKBOSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 exam forms last date to register TODAY at jkbose.nic.in- Check details here

JKBOSE Board Exams 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education, JKBOSE is scheduled to close the registration window for JKBOSE Board Exam Form today, December 27, 2022. JKBOSE recently extended the deadline for students in Classes 10, 11, and 12 to register for the JKBOSE 2023 Board Exams. They need to register on the JKBOSE official website, jkbose.nic. The deadline for submitting online applications for the Classes 10th, 11th, and 12th Annual (Regular) Examination 2023 and Renewal Registration Returns of Classes 11th and 12th of UTs of J&K Ladakh has been extended until December 27, 2022, without late fees, according to an official announcement made at the time.

Candidates must be aware that December 27 is the deadline for submitting their forms without paying a late fee. If they don't submit an application by this deadline, they may do so until January 6, 2023, but a late fee of Rs. 700 will apply.

JKBOSE 2023 Board Exam: Here’s how to fill registration form

Interested and eligible candidates should go to official website of JKBOSE – jkbose.nic.in

On the homepage, click on examination form link or renewal submission link

Then they should click on the student's login link and register

Candidates should fill out the details and pay the fees

They should cross-check details before submitting the form

Download the confirmation page and take its print out for future reference

The final day to submit forms for review with a late fee of Rs. 1800 is January 16, 2022. For classes 11 and 12, the deadline for submitting renewal registration returns is likewise January 16, 2023. As previously stated, candidates who successfully submit their application by December 27, 2022 will not be charged a late fee.