JNVST Navodaya Class 9 Admission 2023: The Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test, JNVST is conducting the Navodaya Class 9 Admission 2023. The application form for the same has been made available on the navodaya.gov.in website. Candidates can fill out the forms if they want to apply for the selection test. The JNVST Navodaya Class 9 application link is active and visible on the homepage. They must first register themselves before logging in and starting the application process.

Before filling up the forms, interested candidates must read the notification for JNVST Navodaya Class 9 Admission that has been released. Candidates who are bona fide residents and enrolled in gov't schools for Class 8 during the academic year 2022–2023 are eligible to apply. On October 15, 2022, applications for JNVST Navodaya Class 9 Admission 2023 are due.

JNVST Navodaya Class 9 Admission 2023: How to apply

Visit the website – navodaya.gov.in

Click on the online application link for Class 9

Register and then login

Fill out the application form

Submit and download

Keep a copy of the same for your reference

The JNVST Navodaya Class 9 2023 Examination will take place on February 11, 2023, and it will last for two hours and thirty minutes. Hindi or English will be the two languages in which candidates must present.