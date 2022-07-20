Amid the controversy surrounding Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra's comments on Maa Kali, the BJP has decided to hold Kali Puja on July 28. The puja will be held outside the party's state headquarters, Muralidhar Sen Lane, on the initiative of Mahila Morcha. And in this puja, the Bengal BJP is walking on a slightly exceptional path. Recently, Mahua Maitra's comment on Maa Kali started a strong debate! BJP accused the Trinamool MP of insulting Maa Kali. Even his own party did not stand by Mahua Maitra on this issue. It was at this time that the Prime Minister inquired about Kali Puja in Bengal from BJP MP Locket Chatterjee. According to sources, Modi expressed his interest in Bengal's Kali Puja and said, "Maa Kali Puja is being done properly in Bengal?" The BJP MP replied 'YES' to his question.

After this BJP announced Kali Puja at Muralidhar Sen Lane, state headquarters of BJP on 28th of this month, on the occasion of Amavasya. BJP Mohila Morcha will organize this puja. women 'Pujaris' (priests) will perform the Kali puja. Kali Puja will have female priest and female dhaki. Mahila Morcha members will beg rice-dal from all over the state. Maa Kali's Bhog will be made with the collected rice and pulses. Basically in Bengal, after Durga Puja, Kali Puja is celebrated in the month of November. But scholars say that Maa Kali can be worshiped at any time even during Amavasya.

Recently Prime minister Narendra Modi praises Maa Kali. He said, "Sri Ramakrishnadev was a worshiper of Maa Kali. He surrendered his life at the feet of the goddess. Ramakrishna used to say that the consciousness of Mother Kali pervades this world. This spirit is rooted in the belief of the people of Bengal and all over the country. Even a great man like Swami Vivekananda became like a child in front of Maa Kali. Whenever I go to Belur Math, sit on the banks of the Ganga, see the temple of Maa Kali at Dakshineshwar, on the banks of the Ganga, I feel united."