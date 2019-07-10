Kamal Nath moves to avoid a Karnataka-like situation in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Amid ongoing political crisis in Karnataka where the Congress-JDS coalition is on the brink of collapse due to resignations over a dozen MLAs from the ruling parties, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has moved to avoid the same situation in his state by taking steps to keep Congress MLAs and other legislators who are supporting him together.

The seven-month-old Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh is surviving on a wafer-thin majority and Kamal Nath, who is known for his political acumen, is taking all necessary steps to ward off any threat to his government from the BJP. Sources told Zee News that Kamal Nath has categorically told the MLAs of his party and those from the BSP, SP and Independents, who are supporting his government, not to leave Bhopal while the monsoon session of the assembly is underway.

Talking to Zee News, Madhya Pradesh PWD Minister Sajjan Singh Verma said that it is necessary for legislators to the proceedings of the Assembly and new MLAs must not miss the proceedings of the House as it gives them an opportunity to learn from the senior MLAs.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka's political turmoil took a new turn on Wednesday as senior Congress leader and state minister DK Shivakumar arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday in a bid to pacify the disgruntled ruling MLAs. However, ahead of his arrival in Mumbai, the ten rebel MLAs, residing at a hotel here, wrote a letter to Mumbai Police seeking security cover.

In their letter to the Mumbai Police, the legislators have claimed that they feel "threatened" by the thought that Shivakumar may "storm into" the hotel they are residing in. DK Shivakumar remained present outside the hotel for around five hours before he was detained by Mumbai Police.