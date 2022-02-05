Karnataka hijab row: Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all, she doesn't differentiate, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the country is robbing the future of daughters by letting the hijab come in the way of girl education. Coming out in support of hijab-wearing Muslim girl students not allowed entry in educational institutes in Karnataka, he said the goddess Saraswati does not differentiate and gives knowledge to all.

"By letting students' hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India. Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn't differentiate. #SaraswatiPuja," Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Saturday (February 5), on the occasion of Vasant Panchami.

Not just Rahul Gandhi, other leaders have also reacted to the incident. After female students wearing hijab were denied entry into Bhandarkas' College in Karnataka's Kundapura, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and Congress leader Siddaramaiah had alleged that the aim of this is to deprive Muslim girls of education. "This is the plan of depriving female students of education. The aim is to deprive female children of education," Siddaramaiah told the mediapersons in Bengaluru.

On being asked about Hindu students wearing saffron shawls in protest against the use of hijab in the college, he said, "Wearing a Saffron shawl has been in practice for a few days, but wearing a Hijab has been in practice for several years. The issue is sub judice in the court of law. The hijab has been around for a long time," he said. "Such things are brought to the forefront when elections are around," he added. Siddaramaiah said Congress would raise the matter in the Assembly after the decision of the court.

