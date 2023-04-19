topStoriesenglish2596587
KARNATAKA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Karnataka Polls: Independent Candidate Submits Deposit Money In Coins

The deposit for each candidate is Rs 10,000 fo this year's elections. The officers spent two hours counting the coins scattered across the table at the Yadgir office.

 

 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 11:55 AM IST|Source: PTI

Karnataka Polls: Independent Candidate Submits Deposit Money In Coins

New Delhi: A young, independent candidate in Yadgir gave electoral officers backbreaking work by paying his deposit money of Rs 10,000 entirely in one rupee coins, which he had collected from voters across the constituency in poll-bound Karnataka, to contest the May 10 Assembly election. The deposit fee for each candidate in this year's election is Rs 10,000. The officers took two long hours to count the coins that were spread on the table at the office in Yadgir.

Yankappa, the independent candidate who filed his nomination papers from the Yadgir constituency, reached the Tahsildar's office on Tuesday with a banner hung around his neck. The poster had the images of 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara, saint-poet of Karnataka Kanakadasa, Swami Vivekananda, Dr. B R Ambedkar, and the preamble of the Constitution.

Below the images, a message written in Kannada read: "Not just one rupee, with your one vote, you vote me one day, I will give you freedom from poverty." The contestant said he traveled across the constituency by foot and collected the coins from the voters.

An arts graduate from Gulbarga University in Kalaburagi district, he has total assets of Rs 60,000 while his father Devindrappa owns one acre and 16 guntas of land (40 guntas equal one acre).

