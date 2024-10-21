'Kashmir Pakistan Nahi Banega': Farooq Abdullah Warns Pak After Ganderbal Terror Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Hours after the Ganderbal terror attack in which seven people were killed including a doctor, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday condemned the incident while slamming Pakistan. Reacting to the killings of civilians, Abdullah said that Pakistan needs to end terror for good relations with India. He also said that Pakistan should let the people of Jammu and Kashmir live with dignity and succeed.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, the National Conference President Abdullah said, "I want to tell the leadership in Pakistan that if they want good relations with India, they need to put an end to this. Kashmir Pakistan nahi Banega.' Let us live with dignity and succeed... If they couldn't create a Pakistan for 75 years, how would it be possible now?... It is time to end terrorism, otherwise the results will be very severe."

"This attack was very unfortunate... Immigrant poor labourers and a doctor lost their lives. What will the terrorists get from this? Do they think they will be able to create a Pakistan here... We are trying to put this to an end so we can move on from the misery," he said.

Reacting to the incident, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha says, "A painful incident occurred yesterday in Ganderbal. I think nobody will support the bloodshed of innocent citizens. I expect J&K Police to identify the perpetrators swiftly to do justice at the earliest."

Earlier today, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team, led by a senior officer, travelled to Jammu and Kashmir to investigate the Gagangir terror attack. According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday evening when terrorists opened fire at a construction site in the Gagangir area, resulting in the deaths of a doctor and six construction workers.