KCET 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result to be RELEASED TOMORROW at kea.kar.nic.in- Here’s how to check

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will declare the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 round 1 seat allotment tomorrow October 28 on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. The candidates who registered for the counselling procedure can use their login information to view their KCET seat allocation for 2022. Candidates should be aware that the KCET 2022 seat allocation will be based on the candidates' choices, their KCET performance, and the availability of seats in the institute. The applicants who are given seats may choose their options depending on their judgment before continuing with the KCET 2022 seat allocation process.

Candidates could already fill out the KCET 2022 portal with their preferred institutions and subjects. In order to offer candidates a better sense of the seats they would receive through the final KCET seat assignment, the authorities also made the KCET mock seat allotment results available to candidates.

KCET 2022: Here’s how to check allotment result

Visit the official website of KCET at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on the link for KCET seat allotment round 1 2022.

Candidates will have to enter their login credentials such as the Karnataka CET number and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

The KCET round 1 seat allotment 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the KCET seat allotment for further KCET seat allotment procedure.

The applicants who will receive seats must download their letter of seat assignment and report to the designated college to confirm their seat and admission with their legitimate document certificates and documentation.