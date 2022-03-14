हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KV Recruitment 2022

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at no1kanpur.kvs.ac.in, check details

New Delhi: Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) recruitment 2022 notification for various contractual vacancies in (KV), No 1, Chakeri, Kanpur has been released. Interested candidates can apply for these positions at the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Kanpur- no1kanpur.kvs.ac.in

Vacancies are open for  PGT-Political Science, TGT- Hindi, Primary Teacher, Educational Counsellor, among others.

Here is all you need to know about Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) recruitment 2022:

KV recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Vacancies are open for the following positions:

  • Post Graduate Teacher-Political Science
  • Trained Graduate Teacher- Hindi
  • Primary Teacher
  • Educational Counsellor
  • Computer Instructor
  • Doctor
  • Nurse
  • Vocational Instructor (Sports/Yoga)

KV recruitment 2022: Important dates

Last date to apply: March 22

Interview dates: March 28-29 (Read full notification for more details)

KV recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can apply only in offline mode. The candidates will have to send a filled application form through speed post/registered post/ by hand to this address- Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1, N-4 Area, Air Force Station, Chakeri, Kanpur -208008.

KV recruitment 2022: Selection process

The Kendriya Vidyalaya will select candidates based on the interview round. The recruitment of candidates will be done on a contractual basis for the 2022-23 session.

For details regarding education qualification and others, candidates are requested to visit the official website at no1kanpur.kvs.ac.in.

