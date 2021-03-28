Kendriya Vidyalaya to begin registration process for admissions from April 1, check details here

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Education has announced that the registration process for admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) will begin on April 1, 2021.

The Ministry informed that the online registration for admission to Class I in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the Academic Year 2021-2022 will commence from April 1, while registrations for Class II and above will be done from April 8 in offline mode.

It said that for Class I, the online registrations will begin at 10:00 am on April 1 and will close at 7:00 pm on April 19 2021.

The admission details can be obtained through the website https://kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in and also through the android mobile app.

"The official android mobile app for KVS Online Admission for Class I for the academic year 2021-2022 and instructions for downloading and installing the App will be available at https://kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in/apps and also on Google Play Store," stated the Union Ministry of Education.

On the other hand, the registration for Class II and above will be invited on the basis of the availability of seats from 8:00 am on April 8 to 4:00 pm on April 15 in offline mode.

For Class XI, the registration forms can be downloaded from the Vidyalaya website as per the schedule for admission 2021-2022 available on the KVS (HQ) website (https://kvsangathan.nic.in).

Reckoning of age for all classes will be as on March 3, 2021, and the reservation of seats will be as per the KVS Admission Guideline available on the official website.

This is to be noted that currently, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is running a chain of 1247 KVs across India.

