LIVE | Kerala Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin

Kerela Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List: The 18th general Lok Sabha election for 543 Parliamentary constituencies concluded on June 1, 2024. Kerala, which has 20 Lok Sabha seats, went to the polls in two phases starting from April 26. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the Bihar Lok Sabha election results 2024 and list of winning and losing candidates on June 4. The result of the election will be announced starting at 8am. Votes counting will be done collectively across the country revealing the parliamentary representatives of Bihar along with other states.

Below Is the Full List Of Lok Sabha Winner/Losers From Kerala

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin 1 K.C. Venugopal Alappuzha Kerala INC TBD TBD 2 Smt. Shobha Surendran Alappuzha Kerala BJP TBD TBD 3 AM Ariff Alappuzha Kerala CPIM TBD TBD 4 K Radhakrishnan Alathur Kerala CPIM TBD TBD 5 Ms. Ramya Haridas Alathur Kerala INC TBD TBD 6 T N Sarasu Alathur Kerala BJP TBD TBD 7 Adoor Prakash Attingal Kerala INC TBD TBD 8 V. Muraleedharan Attingal Kerala BJP TBD TBD 9 V Joy Attingal Kerala CPIM TBD TBD 10 Prof. C Raveendranath Chalakudy Kerala CPIM TBD TBD 11 K A Unnikrishnan Chalakudy Kerala BDJS TBD TBD 12 Benny Behanan Chalakudy Kerala INC TBD TBD 13 KJ Shine Ernakulam Kerala CPIM TBD TBD 14 Dr. K S Radhakrishnan Ernakulam Kerala BJP TBD TBD 15 Hibi Eden Ernakulam Kerala INC TBD TBD 16 Joyce George Idukki Kerala CPIM TBD TBD 17 Sangeetha Viswanath Idukki Kerala BDJS TBD TBD 18 Dean Kuriakose Idukki Kerala INC TBD TBD 19 C. Raghunath Kannur Kerala BJP TBD TBD 20 K. Sudhakaran Kannur Kerala INC TBD TBD 21 MV Jayarajan Kannur Kerala CPIM TBD TBD 22 MV Balakrishnan Kasaragod Kerala CPIM TBD TBD 23 Smt. M.L. Ashwini Kasaragod Kerala BJP TBD TBD 24 Rajmohan Unnithan Kasaragod Kerala INC TBD TBD 25 N K Premachandran Kollam Kerala RSP TBD TBD 26 G Krishnakumar Kollam Kerala BJP TBD TBD 27 M Mukesh Kollam Kerala CPIM TBD TBD 28 Thushar Vellappalli Kottayam Kerala BDJS TBD TBD 29 Adv K Francis George Kottayam Kerala KEC TBD TBD 30 Thomas Chazhikadan Kottayam Kerala KEC(M) TBD TBD 31 Elamaram Kareem Kozhikode Kerala CPIM TBD TBD 32 M.K. Raghavan Kozhikode Kerala INC TBD TBD 33 M.T. Ramesh Kozhikode Kerala BJP TBD TBD 34 VA Vaseef Malappuram Kerala CPIM TBD TBD 35 ET Mohammad Bashir Malappuram Kerala IUML TBD TBD 36 Dr. Abdul Salam Malappuram Kerala BJP TBD TBD 37 Kodikunnil Suresh Mavelikara Kerala INC TBD TBD 38 Baiju Kalashala Mavelikara Kerala BDJS TBD TBD 39 CA Arun Kumar Mavelikara Kerala CPI TBD TBD 40 A Vijayaraghavan Palakkad Kerala CPIM TBD TBD 41 V.K. Sreekandan Palakkad Kerala INC TBD TBD 42 C. Krishnakumar Palakkad Kerala BJP TBD TBD 43 Dr. TM Thomas Isaac Pathanamthitta Kerala CPIM TBD TBD 44 Anto Antony Pathanamthitta Kerala INC TBD TBD 45 Anil K Antony Pathanamthitta Kerala BJP TBD TBD 46 KS Hamsa Ponnani Kerala CPIM TBD TBD 47 Dr. MP Abdurasmad Samdani Ponnani Kerala IUML TBD TBD 48 Smt. Niveditha Subramanian Ponnani Kerala BJP TBD TBD 49 Dr. Shashi Tharoor Thiruvananthapuram Kerala INC TBD TBD 50 Rajeev Chandrasekhar Thiruvananthapuram Kerala BJP TBD TBD 51 Pannyan Raveendran Thiruvananthapuram Kerala CPI TBD TBD 52 K. Muraleedharan Thrissur Kerala INC TBD TBD 53 Suresh Gopi Thrissur Kerala BJP TBD TBD 54 VS Sunil Kumar Thrissur Kerala CPI TBD TBD 55 Shafi Parambil Vadakara Kerala INC TBD TBD 56 Praful Krishna Vadakara Kerala BJP TBD TBD 57 KK Shailaja Vadakara Kerala CPIM TBD TBD 58 Annie Raja Wayanad Kerala CPI TBD TBD 59 Rahul Gandhi Wayanad Kerala INC TBD TBD 60 K Surendran Wayanad Kerala BJP TBD TBD

Indian National Congress, Indian Union Muslim League, KSP and Kerala Congress joined hands for United Democratic Front and meanwhile the BJP and BDJS for National Democratic Alliance. The exit polls predict that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would win 16-18 seats, and the state-ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front would emerge victorious in two to four seats,