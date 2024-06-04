LIVE | Kerala Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin
Kerala Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List:
The 18th general Lok Sabha election for 543 Parliamentary constituencies concluded on June 1, 2024. Kerala, which has 20 Lok Sabha seats, went to the polls in two phases starting from April 26. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the Lok Sabha election results 2024 and list of winning and losing candidates on June 4. The result of the election will be announced starting at 8am. Votes counting will be done collectively across the country revealing the parliamentary representatives of Kerala along with other states.
Below Is the Full List Of Lok Sabha Winner/Losers From Kerala
"
|S.No.
|Candidate Name
|Constituency
|Party
|Winner/Loser
|Vote Margin
|1
|K.C. Venugopal
|Alappuzha Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|2
|Smt. Shobha Surendran
|Alappuzha Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|3
|AM Ariff
|Alappuzha Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|4
|K Radhakrishnan
|Alathur Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|5
|Ms. Ramya Haridas
|Alathur Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|6
|T N Sarasu
|Alathur Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|7
|Adoor Prakash
|Attingal Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|8
|V. Muraleedharan
|Attingal Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|9
|V Joy
|Attingal Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|10
|Prof. C Raveendranath
|Chalakudy Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|11
|K A Unnikrishnan
|Chalakudy Kerala
|BDJS
|TBD
|TBD
|12
|Benny Behanan
|Chalakudy Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|13
|KJ Shine
|Ernakulam Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|14
|Dr. K S Radhakrishnan
|Ernakulam Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|15
|Hibi Eden
|Ernakulam Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|16
|Joyce George
|Idukki Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|17
|Sangeetha Viswanath
|Idukki Kerala
|BDJS
|TBD
|TBD
|18
|Dean Kuriakose
|Idukki Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|19
|C. Raghunath
|Kannur Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|20
|K. Sudhakaran
|Kannur Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|21
|MV Jayarajan
|Kannur Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|22
|MV Balakrishnan
|Kasaragod Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|23
|Smt. M.L. Ashwini
|Kasaragod Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|24
|Rajmohan Unnithan
|Kasaragod Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|25
|N K Premachandran
|Kollam Kerala
|RSP
|TBD
|TBD
|26
|G Krishnakumar
|Kollam Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|27
|M Mukesh
|Kollam Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|28
|Thushar Vellappalli
|Kottayam Kerala
|BDJS
|TBD
|TBD
|29
|Adv K Francis George
|Kottayam Kerala
|KEC
|TBD
|TBD
|30
|Thomas Chazhikadan
|Kottayam Kerala
|KEC(M)
|TBD
|TBD
|31
|Elamaram Kareem
|Kozhikode Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|32
|M.K. Raghavan
|Kozhikode Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|33
|M.T. Ramesh
|Kozhikode Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|34
|VA Vaseef
|Malappuram Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|35
|ET Mohammad Bashir
|Malappuram Kerala
|IUML
|TBD
|TBD
|36
|Dr. Abdul Salam
|Malappuram Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|37
|Kodikunnil Suresh
|Mavelikara Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|38
|Baiju Kalashala
|Mavelikara Kerala
|BDJS
|TBD
|TBD
|39
|CA Arun Kumar
|Mavelikara Kerala
|CPI
|TBD
|TBD
|40
|A Vijayaraghavan
|Palakkad Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|41
|V.K. Sreekandan
|Palakkad Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|42
|C. Krishnakumar
|Palakkad Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|43
|Dr. TM Thomas Isaac
|Pathanamthitta Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|44
|Anto Antony
|Pathanamthitta Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|45
|Anil K Antony
|Pathanamthitta Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|46
|KS Hamsa
|Ponnani Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|47
|Dr. MP Abdurasmad Samdani
|Ponnani Kerala
|IUML
|TBD
|TBD
|48
|Smt. Niveditha Subramanian
|Ponnani Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|49
|Dr. Shashi Tharoor
|Thiruvananthapuram Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|50
|Rajeev Chandrasekhar
|Thiruvananthapuram Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|51
|Pannyan Raveendran
|Thiruvananthapuram Kerala
|CPI
|TBD
|TBD
|52
|K. Muraleedharan
|Thrissur Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|53
|Suresh Gopi
|Thrissur Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|54
|VS Sunil Kumar
|Thrissur Kerala
|CPI
|TBD
|TBD
|55
|Shafi Parambil
|Vadakara Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|56
|Praful Krishna
|Vadakara Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|57
|KK Shailaja
|Vadakara Kerala
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|58
|Annie Raja
|Wayanad Kerala
|CPI
|TBD
|TBD
|59
|Rahul Gandhi
|Wayanad Kerala
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|60
|K Surendran
|Wayanad Kerala
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
"
Indian National Congress, Indian Union Muslim League, KSP and Kerala Congress joined hands for United Democratic Front and meanwhile the BJP and BDJS for National Democratic Alliance. The exit polls predict that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would win 16-18 seats, and the state-ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front would emerge victorious in two to four seats,
