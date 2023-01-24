Kerala SET Answer Key 2023 RELEASED at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in- Direct Link to Check Here

Kerala SET Answer Key 2023: LBS Centre for Science and Technology has released a notification informing that the Kerala State Eligibility Test, Kerala SET Jan 2023 answer key has been released on lbscentre.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who registered for the Kerala SET exam can now examine and obtain the answer keys. They can gain an estimate of the marks they will receive in the exam by using the answer key. Because the released answer key is tentative, applicants have the possibility of filing concerns. Following that, the final answer key and result will be prepared.

If candidates have any complaints about the answer keys, they should send them to the Deputy Director (EDP), LBS Centre for Science and Technology, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, in the prescribed format (click to download the format), so that they reach his office within five calendar days of the date of publication of the answer keys.

Kerala SET Answer Key 2023: Here's how to download

Candidates should go to the official website

Go to quick links and click on link which reads, "New SET-January 2023 - Answer Keys Published"

After being redirected, click on the relevant link

Answer key will then be displayed on screen

Take its printout for future reference

A DD for Rs.300/- shall accompany the complaint for each question questioned by the candidate. The DD should be made payable to the Director, LBS Centre and drawn from any branch of a nationalised bank.