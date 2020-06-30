Kerala SSLC results 2020: Know how to check result online at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2020 will be released on Tuesday (June 30) at 11 AM on its official website keralaresults.nic.in. It will also be released on other websites including keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Over 4.20 lakh students had registered for class 10 examinations in Kerala in 2020. It is to be noted that Kerala SSLC exams were scheduled to end in March but some papers were cancelled due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

Here's the process to check result online;

- Step 1: Visit the official website - keralaresults.nic.in

- Step 2: Fill the required details like registration number and date of birth

- Step 3: Click on the Get Result button

- Step 4: Check and download Kerala Board 10th Result 2020

The postponed papers were later held from May 26 to May 30 and were taken by over 13 lakh students in class 10, 11, and 12.