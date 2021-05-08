Kerala imposes complete COVID-19 lockdown from today, see what's allowed and what's not

New Delhi: Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government has decided to impose a complete lockdown in the state from May 8 to May 16 to break the chain of transmission.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made this announcement on Thursday (May 6, 2021), adding that the lockdown will start from 6 am on May 8 till May 16.

"The entire state of Kerala will be under lockdown from 6 am on May 8-16. This is in the background of a strong second wave of COVID-19," Vijayan said in a tweet.

What will remain closed during the lockdown:

Offices of Government of India and public corporations shall remain closed.

Offices of the Government of Kerala and public corporations shall remain closed.

Industrial establishments will remain closed.

All roadways and waterways transport services will remain suspended, except for those involved in work of essential services.

Hospitality services to remain suspended.

All educational, training, research, coaching institutions etc. shall remain closed.

All places of worship shall be closed for public.

All social /political /sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious gatherings shall be barred.

What will remain open during the lockdown:

Hospitals and all related medical establishments, including their manufacturing and distribution units, both in public and private sectors such as dispensaries, chemists and medical equipment shops, laboratories, clinics, nursing homes, ambulances etc. will continue to remain functional. The transportation for all medical personnel, nurses, para medical staff, other hospital services be permitted.

Agricultural, horticultural, fisheries, plantation and animal husbandry activities shall be permitted with minimum movement of persons. Procurement and marketing of perishable agricultural commodities shall be permitted.

Shops including ration shops (under PDS) dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, animal fodder, poultry and cattle feed, bakeries. However, district authorities may encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimise the movement of individuals outside their homes. All shops shall be closed by 7:30 PM.

Banks, insurance and financial services from 10 AM to 1 PM only for the public with minimal staff upto 2 PM.

Print and electronic media, cable service and DTH will remain open.

Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT enabled services to remain functional.

Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceutical, medical equipment through e commerce and home delivery will be allowed.

Petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets will remain open.

Private Security services will be allowed to operate.

Movement of private vehicles for persons travelling for vaccination against COVID-19 is allowed.

In case of a funeral congregation of not more than 20 persons will be permitted.

In case of pre fixed marriages not more than 20 persons can be permitted with strict social distancing protocol. Advance intimation to the nearest Police station shall be given and details shall be entered in the covid19 jagratha portal.

Movement of volunteers connected with the COVID-19 activities shall be permitted.

Movement of House helps and caregivers for elderly and bedridden persons shall be permitted.

Construction and maintenance works shall be permitted.

The Incident Commanders will in particular ensure that all the efforts for mobilisation of resources, workers and materials for augmentation and expansion of hospital infrastructure shall continue without any hindrance.

