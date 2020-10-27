हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Police

Kingpin of 'namaste' gang involved in over 100 robberies in Delhi, held

The investigations revealed that the 'Namaste' gang was involved in such incidents since 2017.

Kingpin of &#039;namaste&#039; gang involved in over 100 robberies in Delhi, held

Delhi: The Delhi Police has held a kingpin of the 'Namaste' gang named Chand Mohammad who used to greet people and loot them. The police has also arrested a person named Dinesh Kumar Soni who used to buy the stolen goods from Chand. 

According to the police, the 'Namaste' gang was involved in over 100 cases in Delhi-NCR and they mainly targetted the senior citizens.

They used to greet senior citizens, touched their feet and then get into a conversation. Following this, they used to get away with the jewellery. 

The police said that an aged woman named Maya Devi had filed a complaint on October 17 who was also a victim of such incident. She told police that a man had come on a two-wheeler and greeted her. He also touched her feet and during a conversation, asked about the weight of the woman's jewellery. He then held the jewellery and fled away.

A similar incident was also reported on the same day in the Neb Sarai area in the national capital. The police then started a probe and found out that the similar incidents were reported in several areas like Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar and Malviya Nagar following which the police started looking at the CCTV cameras and saw the scooty used by the accused.

The police then got a tip-off about the scooty's location and arrested Chand Mohammad after laying a trap for four days. Further questioning also led to the arrest of Dinesh Kumar Soni from Faridabad, who used to buy the stolen goods from Chand. 

The investigations also revealed that the 'Namaste' gang was involved in such incidents since 2017.

