Kolkata Doctor-Rape Case: Principal Of RG Kar Hospital Resigns Amid Mass Protests

Prof. (Dr.) Sandip Ghosh, the principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, resigned on Monday morning following widespread outrage over the rape and murder of a young doctor at the institution. In his resignation, Ghosh expressed his distress over being targeted on social media and described the victim as a daughter to him. He stated, "I am being defamed on social media... The deceased doctor was like my daughter. As a parent, I resign... I don't want this to happen to anyone in the future," as reported by ANI.

In the ongoing investigation, Kolkata police have summoned three junior doctors and one housekeeping staff member who were on duty the night the tragic incident occurred. The body of the post-graduate medical student was discovered partially unclothed in the hospital’s seminar hall. She had gone there to rest after having dinner with two colleagues.

The preliminary post-mortem report revealed disturbing details: the victim was bleeding from her eyes, nose, and private parts, her neck was broken, and she had sustained injuries on other parts of her body.

Authorities have apprehended a suspect linked to the crime. Though not officially employed by the hospital, the man was reportedly a frequent visitor. After allegedly committing the crime, he returned home, slept, and later attempted to clean his clothes, but investigators found blood on his shoes.

As the investigation continues, medical services across West Bengal have been severely disrupted due to an ongoing strike by junior doctors, interns, and postgraduate trainees. The strike, now in its fourth day, demands a magisterial inquiry into the death of the young doctor, whose murder has shocked the medical community and the public alike.

Indefinite Strike in Delhi Govt. Hospitals

Healthcare workers in Delhi have started an indefinite strike, urging prompt action and protection measures. Doctors are demanding a transparent investigation and severe penalties for those responsible for the tragic incident. Several government hospitals, including Maulana Azad Medical College, RML Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, and GTB Hospital, have announced the suspension of outpatient services (OPDs), operation theatres (OTs), and ward duties starting Monday morning.