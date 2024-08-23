New Delhi: After an appeal by the Supreme Court, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has decided to temporarily suspend its strike in response to the rape and murder of a trainee medic in Kolkata. The strike, which lasted 11 days, was initially sparked by concerns over safety and justice for the victim.

In its appeal, the Supreme Court urged the protesting doctors across the country to return to their duties, emphasizing that both justice and medical care must continue without interruption. In light of this appeal and the commitment to patient care, FORDA has requested its members to resume work while monitoring the situation closely over the next two weeks.

Earlier in the day, while making an impassioned appeal to the protesting doctors across the country, the apex court asked the protesting medics to get back to work, saying 'justice and medicine' cannot be stopped and moreover, it was issuing all the necessary directions to ensure their safety. It further directed no coercive action against them.

In light of these developments and in the interest of patient care, FORDA has requested all its members to temporarily suspend the strike and resume their duties from Friday, the association said in a statement.

FORDA emphasised that this is only a suspension and not a termination of the strike and that they intend to closely monitor the situation concerning the demands of their colleagues at R G Kar Medical College and will review their position in two weeks.

The incident at R G Kar Medical College, which has deeply impacted the medical fraternity, sparked widespread outrage and led to a series of events characterised by claims of injustice, political involvement, and public scrutiny through social media, FORDA said in the statement.

FORDA, which has been actively leading the movement for "Justice for Abhaya," has expressed its gratitude to the Supreme Court for acknowledging the gravity of the situation, they said.

In its statement, FORDA welcomed the apex court's acceptance of their concerns and lauded the formation of a National Task Force to address critical issues affecting resident doctors, including work hours, safety, and living conditions.

"This is a significant and unprecedented step," said a FORDA representative. "We are also grateful to our legal team for ensuring that we have a voice within this task force."

FORDA also urged the authorities to consider resident doctors on duty during this period of the strike and to refrain from taking any punitive actions against them.