Kpop singer Aoora and Kpop princess Nitanshi win hearts of Netizens

From Kpop culture to Kpop fashion to Kpop music everything is making global waves . India currently is amongst top 10 Kpop content consumers. Youngsters are completely mesmerised by this Korean wave.

It was not a surprise that netizens went crazy to watch there favourite actress Nitanshi goel also known as Kpop princess with Korean singer Aoora ( who recently visited india for Kpop concerts in Mumbai and Jammu ) on a popular shopping platform Amazon . They both came live on Amazon to share tips on Kpop trends . There interaction in Korean and Hindi won many hearts. We look forward to many such interactions and collaborations where Indo Korean celebrities can come together and share more about such cultural exchanges .

Nitanshi Goel was extremely excited with the response and mentioned-

There is a lot of exchange happening between India and Korea in terms of content consumption. We love their K-dramas and K-Pop and they also love our cinema and our culture.

My huge fan following in India and Korea is in fact, a major reason why I loves to style myself in both the looks. K-pop idols always share their appreciation towards their fans and find ways to interact with fans who’ve been supporting them since the beginning. It was great to meet K-POP singer Aoora through Amazon live. I am sure all my fans also loved him as much as I did .

Kpop singer Aoora mentioned - my first India visit has been very memorable for me . I have received so much love in both my concerts and now getting an opportunity to interact with everyone on Amazon and sharing about Kpop trends was definitely an experience to remember . I am looking forward to my next visit and doing something more special for all these lovely people who have given us so much warmth and love to me .

