'Kuchh Nahi Hone Wala...': Amit Shah Lambasts Congress, Kejriwal Over Delhi Services Bill

Union Home Minister Amit Shah blasted opposition bloc India while speaking during the discussion on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The bill was passed by Lok Sabha last week after a walkout by members of the opposition. Shah lambasted the Congress for supporting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the bill saying that AAP came to power by abusing Congress and today, it's taking support from the same Congress. Shah told Congress that nothing is going to happen (kuchh nahi hone wala) as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will again take a u-turn once the bill is passed or rejected by this house.

Shah also slammed the AAP-led Delhi government saying that while it held only six cabinet meeting in the last year, three were related to the budget and three cabinet meeting was held to provide benefit to an electricity company. He said that the aim of the bill is to make sure corruption-free administration in Delhi.

The Union Home Minister also said that the bill doesn't violate the Supreme Court order. "Earlier, there were no fights over transfer postings in Delhi, no CMs had any problems....In 2015, a government came up after an 'andolan'....Some people said that the Centre wants to take power into its hands. The Centre doesn't need to do so as the people of India have given us the power and the right....," said Amit Shah while replying on the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha.

Shah also alleged that the AAP government transferred officers of the Vigilance Department because files related to the 'excise scam' were lying there. The Union Home Minister also slammed the AAP government for not holding assembly sessions besides the Budget session. Referring to I.N.D.I.A alliance, the Home Minister targeted Congress over joining hands with AAP and said the Congress was opposing the bill which was in consonance with the law it had enacted. “If you have conscience,. You will support the bill but you want to save the alliance,” Amit Shah said.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, including the functions, terms, and other conditions of service of officers and employees. The bill was brought by the Centre on May 19 after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Delhi government in the case related to the control of services in the UT.