Mamata Banerjee

Kumaraswamy backs Mamata Banerjee's protest against CBI

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday offered his support to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in her protest against the CBI.

"What happened in West Bengal is an attack on a state`s federal rights guaranteed by our Constitution. We stand with West Bengal CM," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Banerjee has been staging a protest against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Kolkata since Sunday against its attempt to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with a Ponzi scheme case.

JD-S chief H.D. Deve Gowda called the CBI`s methods "unconstitutional" and alleged that similar situations were faced during the Emergency days (1975-77).

"I am shocked on learning about the CBI rushing to arrest the Police Commissioner and subsequent developments in West Bengal. The country has faced similar kind of unconstitutional methods during the Emergency.

"The situation in West Bengal is similar to that of the Emergency days," Gowda tweeted.

