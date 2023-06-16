topStoriesenglish2622295
NewsIndia
KUPWARA ENCOUNTER

Kupwara Encounter: 5 Terrorists Killed By Security Forces Near LoC In J&K, Search Operation On

The encounter started between the terrorists and joint parties of the Army & Police in the Jumagund area of LoC of the Kupwara district

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 10:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Kupwara Encounter: 5 Terrorists Killed By Security Forces Near LoC In J&K, Search Operation On

Kupwara: In a big breakthrough, five foreign terrorists have been killed in the encounter that broke out between terrorists and security personnel near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday. "Five foreign terrorists killed in the encounter, search operation underway," Additional Director General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said.

The encounter began after the Indian Army and J&K Police launched a joint operation on Thursday night based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Jumagund area near the LoC in the north Kashmir district.

"An encounter has started between the terrorists and joint parties of Army & Police on a specific input of Kupwara Police in Jumagund area of LoC of Kupwara district. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet earlier.

 

 

Meanwhile, a massive search and combing operation is underway in the area. The ongoing encounter is part of a series of counter-infiltration operations foiled by the security forces in recent.

On Thursday, Army foiled an infiltration bid in the Poonch sector and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition. On June 13, two terrorists were neutralised in a joint operation of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the border area of Kupwara district. 

Since February, 10 major infiltration attempts have been foiled across the Line of Control, indicating Pakistan's desperation to push terrorists into the Indian side of the border in J&K.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile