New Delhi: Lal Bahadur Shastri served as the second Prime Minister of India, from 1964 until his sudden death in 1966. He is best known for his leadership during the 1965 India-Pakistan War, and for coining the slogan "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" (Hail the Soldier, Hail the Farmer). Shastri died on January 11, 1966, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where he had gone to sign a peace agreement with Pakistan. His death remains a subject of debate as conspiracy theories suggest that he was murdered. However, these theories lack concrete evidence, and the Indian government's official position is that Shastri died of a heart attack.

Lal Bahadur Shastri's death was a great loss for the nation, as he was a popular leader who had earned the respect and admiration of the people. His death anniversary (January 11) is observed every year with great reverence, and various programs are organized by the government and non-governmental organizations to honor his memory.

Take a look at some must-know facts about the 2nd Prime Minister of the country

Lal Bahadur Shastri who played a pivotal role in the freedom movement, joined the government after India gained independence. He held positions as Railways minister and Home Minister under Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

He played a key role in promoting the "White Revolution," a campaign aimed at increasing milk production and supply in the country, by supporting the Amul milk cooperative in Gujarat and creating the National Dairy Development Board.

He also promoted the "Green Revolution" in India, which led to an increase in food grain production, particularly in the states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

He was honored posthumously with the Bharat Ratna award and a memorial was constructed in his honor in Delhi called "Vijay Ghat."

Shastri's ideas and political philosophy were heavily influenced by the works and teachings of leaders such as Swami Vivekananda, and Mahatma Gandhi.

Shastri is remembered as a great leader, who served the nation with selfless dedication. He played a vital role in India's socio-economic development, and many of his policies, such as the "Green Revolution," continue to have a positive impact on the country today.