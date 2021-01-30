Lashkar-e-Taiba associate arrested in Jammu and Kashmir; incriminating material recovered

New Delhi: A Lashkar-e-Taiba associate has been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (January 30, 2021), the Police said, following which incriminating material was recovered from his possession.

The Awantipora Police along with 50 RR and 110 Bn CRPF arrested one terror associate of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba involved in providing shelter, logistic and other support to the terrorists in Pampore and Khrew areas.

Police said that the arrested terror associate identified as Junaid Altaf is a resident of Konibal Pampore and has been in touch with the Pak terror commanders through various social media platforms.

They added, "Incriminating material of proscribed outfit LeT has been recovered from him."

According to Police, a case already stands registered against the said terror associate in Police Station Pampore under relevant sections of law.

Live TV