Jammu and Kashmir

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora

Security forces said that LeT terrorist Lone was also involved in threatening and beating shopkeepers and fruit growers after the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Representational image

Security forces killed a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in an encounter on the outskirts of Awantipora town in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The LeT terrorist identified as Ufaid Farooq Lone was involved in many terrorist activities including recent grenade attacks in Kashmir valley. 

Security forces said that Lone was also involved in threatening and beating shopkeepers and fruit growers after the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the encounter site. 

According to another report, a Pakistani intruder was arrested by Border Security Force personnel along the International Border in Jammu in the wee hours today. The intruder was apprehended soon after he crossed the border in R S Pura sector of Jammu. 

The encounter in Awantipora comes just a day after Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said that tourists will be allowed to visit the region from Thursday (September 10). Governor Malik recalled a security advisory issued over two months ago asking tourists to leave the Valley. The advisory was issued by Governor Malik after holding a security review meeting with advisors and the chief secretary.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirAwantiporaLeT terrorist
