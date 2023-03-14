LeT Terrorist Arrested With Arms And Ammo In Jammu And Kashmir's Sopore

Srinagar: The Indian Army and J&K police on Tuesday arrested an active terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba along with arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore. In a statement, a J&K police official said "Based on specific input regarding the presence of a terrorist in Madina Bagh Moh, Dangerpura area, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Sopore Police and Army (22RR)." As the initial cordon was being laid, a terrorist was spotted trying to run away and attempting to break the cordon, taking cover of narrow lanes by-lanes and congested areas. The movement was passed to all the troops and depending on the information the mission leader re-organised the inner cordon.

Assessing the situation the vigilant troops displayed situational awareness, extreme restraint, and exceptional fire control in not opening the fire. The alert troops of the joint team managed to nab the terrorist alive thereby displaying great synergy.

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Owais Ahmad Mir son of Nazir Ahmad Mir resident of War Mohalla Gund Brat and was working with the LeT terror outfit. During the search, incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including a 9mm Pistol, 08 (9mm) rounds, a Pistol Magazine and a Chinese Grenade were recovered.

The spokesman further added, "It is pertinent to mention here that by the apprehension of the said terrorist, police and security forces have averted a major tragedy and prevented planned target killings in the area thereby spoiling the nefarious designs of Pakistan terrorist handlers who are always hellbent towards disrupting peace in the valley."

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

Earlier on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir police said it busted a LeT militant hideout and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the Rakh Momin area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said on the intervening night of the 12th and 13th of March based on a specific input developed over a period by Anantnag Police, a joint CASO along with the army's 1RR was launched in Rakh Momin Dangi area Bijbehara.