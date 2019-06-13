Live updates: Cyclone Vayu likely to hit Gujarat today afternoon, over 3 lakh evacuated

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Vayu is likely to hit the Gujarat coast on Thursday afternoon. The cyclone has moved further north-northwestwards with a speed of about 12 kmph in last six hours and lay centred over Eastcentral and adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea. It is very likely to move along Saurashtra coast affecting Amreli, Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Kutch districts of Gujarat with wind speed 155-165 kmph gusting to 180 kmph on Thursday.

Over 3.1 lakh people were on Wednesday evacuated from low-lying areas in Gujarat and Diu ahead of the scheduled landfall of Cyclone Vayu. Indian Coast Guard, Navy, Army and Air Force units have also been put on standby. Aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance

Here are the live updates of cyclone Vayu:

# The shed at the entrance of Somnath Temple in Gir Somnath district has been damaged due to strong winds.

# The India Meteorological Department has said that the sea condition is phenomenal near Gujarat coast and is likely to be very rough to high along and off Maharashtra coast on Thursday.

# Widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places are likely in Saurashtra and Kutch today. Gale wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 180 kmph is also very likely over Gujarat coast till Thursday evening before it gradually decreases thereafter. The heavy winds are also likely to impact Maharashtra coasts.

# In the wake of Cyclone Vayu, flight services to five airports in Gujarat will be suspended from midnight on Wednesday. Accordingly, services to airports in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod and Kandla were ceased from Wednesday midnight to midnight on Thursday.

# Western Railway has also cancelled the operation of 70 mainline trains, while 28 other mainline trains will be short terminated with partial cancellation as a precautionary measure in the cyclone-prone areas. "Various safety and security precautions are also being taken by Western Railway for train passengers of these cyclone prone areas under the jurisdiction of Western Railways i.e. Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Bhuj and Gandhidham, etc," Western Railway said in a press release.

# Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday advised people to follow real-time information being given by local agencies to stay safe. "Praying for safety and well-being of all those affected by Cyclone Vayu. The government and local agencies are providing real-time information, which I urge those in affected areas to closely follow," Modi tweeted.

# Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted that the MHA is in continuous touch with the State Govts/UT and Central Agencies. NDRF has pre-positioned 52 teams equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipments etc.