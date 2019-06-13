Railways cancels seven more trains due to cyclone Vayu, 110 affected so far

To maintain the safety and security of passengers in view of cyclone Vayu, the Western Railway has cancelled seven more trains, and short terminated five other trains taking the total trains affected to 110. The cyclone is expected to hit the Gujarat coast on Thursday afternoon.

Railways had on Wednesday cancelled 70 trains and short terminated 28 others. "Various safety and security precautions are also being taken by the Western Railway for train passengers of these prone areas under the jurisdiction of WR -- Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Bhuj and Gandhidham," the Railways had said.

The Western Railway will also be running relief special trains. Two evacuation special trains are scheduled to be run in Rajkot division and one in Bhavnagar division to clear passengers of coastal area affected by the cyclone.

Some of the trains that have cancelled and short-terminated are:

List of Trains to Be Cancelled:

1. Train No.22905 Okha - Hapa Jco 13.06.19 Will Be Cancelled.

2. Train No.59208 Okha – Bhavnagar Terminus Jco 13.06.19 Will Be Cancelled.

3. Train No.59225 Bhavnagar Terminus - Mahuva Jco 13.06.19 Cancelled.

4. Train No.59230 Bhavnagar Terminus - Dhrangandhra Jco 13.06.19 Cancelled.

5. Train No.59227 Botad - Bhavnagar Terminus Jco 13.06.19 Cancelled.

6. Train No.19269 Porbandar - Muzaffarpur Jn Jco 13.06.19 Cancelled.

7. Train No.59272 Bhavnagar Terminus – Surendranagar Jco 13.06.19 and Link Service of Bhavnagar Terminus – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Will Also Be Cancelled

List of Trains to Be Short – Terminated With Partial Cancellation:

1. Train No.79458 Dhrangandhra - Botad Jco 13.06.19 Will Be Short Terminated at Surendranagar and Remain Cancelled Between Surendranagar - Botad.

2. Train No.79459 Botad - Dhrangandhra Jco 13.06.19 Will Run Ex Surendranagar to Dhrangandhra and Remain Cancelled Between Surendranagar - Botad.

3. Train No.79460 Dhrangandhra - Botad Jco 13.06.19 Will Run Upto Surendranagar and Will Remain Cancelled Between Surendranagar – Botad.

4. Train No.19015 Mumbai Central - Porbandar Jco 13.06.19 Will Be Short Terminated at Rajkot.

5. Train No.04187 Jhansi – Veraval Jco 12.06.19 Will Be Short Terminated at Rajkot and Will Be Reversed Ex Rajkot as 04188 Jco 14.06.19.