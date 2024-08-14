Excise Policy Case: SC To Hear Kejriwal’s Bail Plea Against CBI Arrest Today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea on Wednesday against the Delhi High Court order upholding his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan will hear the petitions seeking bail and also challenging CM's arrest by the CBI.

On August 5, the High Court dismissed Kajriwal's bail plea and said there was no malice in the acts of the CBI which demonstrated how the AAP supremo could influence witnesses who could muster the courage to depose only after his arrest. The High Court directed him to apply for regular bail in the trial court regarding the CBI case.

"Also, it establishes that the loop of evidence against the petitioner got closed after the collection of relevant evidence after his arrest. No malice whatsoever can be gathered from the acts of the respondent (CBI)," the high court had said, PTI reported.