Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2777839
NewsIndia
ARVIRD KEJRIWAL

Excise Policy Case: SC To Hear Kejriwal’s Bail Plea Against CBI Arrest Today

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan will hear the petitions seeking bail and also challenging CM's arrest by the CBI.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 10:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Excise Policy Case: SC To Hear Kejriwal’s Bail Plea Against CBI Arrest Today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea on Wednesday against the Delhi High Court order upholding his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan will hear the petitions seeking bail and also challenging CM's arrest by the CBI.

On August 5, the High Court dismissed Kajriwal's bail plea and said there was no malice in the acts of the CBI which demonstrated how the AAP supremo could influence witnesses who could muster the courage to depose only after his arrest. The High Court directed him to apply for regular bail in the trial court regarding the CBI case.

"Also, it establishes that the loop of evidence against the petitioner got closed after the collection of relevant evidence after his arrest. No malice whatsoever can be gathered from the acts of the respondent (CBI)," the high court had said, PTI reported.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rioters should be punished, Sheikh Hasina's first statement!
DNA Video
DNA: Video of a woman washing pistol in Chambal goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Watch, fitness test of UP police personnel engaged in VVIP security
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI -- What is in the Hindenburg Report 2.0?
DNA Video
DNA: Sensational revelations from postmortem report in Kolkata doctor rape case
DNA Video
DNA: Why landslide incidents increases in Uttarakhand?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh trying to please Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: What is reason for Sisodia's confidence after coming out of jail?
DNA Video
DNA: Will BJP again get trapped in Akhilesh's 'Chakravyuh'?
DNA Video
DNAa: Viral Video of VVIP!