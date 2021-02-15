हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Breaking news February 15: Latest updates

The government released fresh COVID guidelines for offices stating that they can now call their employees back to work from premises where a case of Covid-19 was reported following proper disinfection. In its new standard operating procedures (SOPs), the Union Health Ministry said that there is no need to close or seal the premises.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 15, 2021 - 12:05
Comments |

The government released fresh COVID guidelines for offices stating that they can now call their employees back to work from premises where a case of Covid-19 was reported following proper disinfection. In its new standard operating procedures (SOPs), the Union Health Ministry said that there is no need to close or seal the premises.

Must Watch

PT18M28S

Ajit Singh murder case: Girdhari, the main accused died in an encounter in UP