Breaking news February 15: Latest updates

The government released fresh COVID guidelines for offices stating that they can now call their employees back to work from premises where a case of Covid-19 was reported following proper disinfection. In its new standard operating procedures (SOPs), the Union Health Ministry said that there is no need to close or seal the premises.
