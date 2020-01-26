हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Republic Day 2020 live updates: PM Modi to pay homage to martyrs at National War Memorial

India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today (January 26) marking it with grand celebrations in the national capital and all across the nation. The Republic Day is celebrated to honour the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after its constitution came into effect.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 26, 2020 - 07:43
PTI photo

The main Republic Day celebration is held in the national capital, New Delhi, at the Rajpath before the President of India.This year, amid the presence of Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro in the national capital to represent the 71st Republic Day Parade of India as a chief guest, the country is all set to showcase its military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress on display at the majestic Rajpath.

The 90-minutes parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the 21-gun salute. 

The march will begin at 1000 hours from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort, via the traditional route of Rajpath.

26 January 2020, 07:43 AM

Visuals: Security tightened in the national capital for Republic Day. Visuals from Janpath and Rafi Marg.

26 January 2020, 07:42 AM

Google marks India's 71st Republic Day with a doodle depicting country's rich cultural heritage

26 January 2020, 07:36 AM

PM Modi greets citizens on India's 71st Republic Day. 

26 January 2020, 07:33 AM

Over 2,000 Traffic Police personnel have been deployed for smooth flow of traffic and facilitation of spectators and visitors to Rajpath.

26 January 2020, 07:33 AM

The main zone of Rajpath will be closed till 12 pm on Sunday. No traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Saturday till the parade gets over on Sunday.

26 January 2020, 07:33 AM

Around 5,000 to 6,000 Delhi Police personnel deployed in New Delhi district along with 50 companies of paramilitary forces. 

26 January 2020, 07:32 AM

Sharpshooters and snipers deployed atop high-rise buildings to keep a watch on the eight-km-long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort on Sunday.

26 January 2020, 07:32 AM

Special security arrangements have been made for Brazilian President Bolsonaro, who is the chief guest for the Republic Day parade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Zone) Eish Singhal said.

26 January 2020, 07:32 AM

Facial recognition system and drones are part of the measures taken by the Delhi Police for the occasion and 10,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain vigil, officials said.

 

26 January 2020, 07:32 AM

The national capital has been brought under a multi-layered security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a hawk-eyed vigil for the 71st Republic Day celebrations where Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest.

