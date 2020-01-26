Republic Day 2020 live updates: PM Modi to pay homage to martyrs at National War Memorial

26 January 2020, 07:43 AM
Visuals: Security tightened in the national capital for Republic Day. Visuals from Janpath and Rafi Marg.
Delhi: Security tightened in the national capital for #RepublicDay; visuals from Janpath & Rafi Marg.
26 January 2020, 07:42 AM
Google marks India's 71st Republic Day with a doodle depicting country's rich cultural heritage
Google marks India's 71st Republic Day with a doodle depicting country's rich cultural heritage
26 January 2020, 07:36 AM
PM Modi greets citizens on India's 71st Republic Day.
Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay.
26 January 2020, 07:33 AM
Over 2,000 Traffic Police personnel have been deployed for smooth flow of traffic and facilitation of spectators and visitors to Rajpath.
26 January 2020, 07:33 AM
The main zone of Rajpath will be closed till 12 pm on Sunday. No traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Saturday till the parade gets over on Sunday.
26 January 2020, 07:33 AM
Around 5,000 to 6,000 Delhi Police personnel deployed in New Delhi district along with 50 companies of paramilitary forces.
26 January 2020, 07:32 AM
Sharpshooters and snipers deployed atop high-rise buildings to keep a watch on the eight-km-long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort on Sunday.
26 January 2020, 07:32 AM
Special security arrangements have been made for Brazilian President Bolsonaro, who is the chief guest for the Republic Day parade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Zone) Eish Singhal said.
26 January 2020, 07:32 AM
Facial recognition system and drones are part of the measures taken by the Delhi Police for the occasion and 10,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain vigil, officials said.
26 January 2020, 07:32 AM
The national capital has been brought under a multi-layered security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a hawk-eyed vigil for the 71st Republic Day celebrations where Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest.