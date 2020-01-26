Republic Day 2020 live updates: PM Modi to pay homage to martyrs at National War Memorial

India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today (January 26) marking it with grand celebrations in the national capital and all across the nation. The Republic Day is celebrated to honour the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after its constitution came into effect.

The main Republic Day celebration is held in the national capital, New Delhi, at the Rajpath before the President of India.This year, amid the presence of Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro in the national capital to represent the 71st Republic Day Parade of India as a chief guest, the country is all set to showcase its military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress on display at the majestic Rajpath.

The 90-minutes parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the 21-gun salute.

The march will begin at 1000 hours from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort, via the traditional route of Rajpath.