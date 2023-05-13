LIVE Updates | Channapatna Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Result: JDS Chief HD Kumaraswamy Fights Prestige Battle Against Congress, BJP

The Channapatna constituency of Bangalore Rural district saw a significant turnout of voters during the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 on May 10. With the term of the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka coming to an end on May 24, leaders of various parties are competing to win the constituency famous for wooden toys.

The major leaders competing for the seat include names like former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy, Congress’ Gangadhar S, BSP's G Chandrashekaraiah, and BJP's C P Yogeshwara.

The former CM of Karnataka and JDS leader won the Channapatna constituency in the 2018 Karnataka election. Kumaraswamy won the contest again BJP's CP Yogeeshwara and Congress' HM Revanna with a vote share of 46.55 percent.

There were 2,16,448 eligible voters in the constituency for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, of whom 1,06,167 were men, 1,10,272 were women, and 9 registered votes belonged to a third gender. In Channapatna, there will be 1039 female voters for every 1,000 male voters in 2023.

