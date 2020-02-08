Delhi Assembly election 2020 live: Voting to begin at 8 am

8 February 2020, 08:07 AM
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to people to go vote.
वोट डालने ज़रूर जाइये
सभी महिलाओं से ख़ास अपील - जैसे आप घर की ज़िम्मेदारी उठाती हैं, वैसे ही मुल्क और दिल्ली की ज़िम्मेदारी भी आपके कंधों पर है। आप सभी महिलायें वोट डालने ज़रूर जायें और अपने घर के पुरुषों को भी ले जायें। पुरुषों से चर्चा ज़रूर करें कि किसे वोट देना सही रहेगा
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020
8 February 2020, 07:51 AM
People queueing up to vote at Jamia Nagar in Delhi.
Voting will commence at 8 am and continue till 6 pm.
8 February 2020, 07:18 AM
Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi will vote at Nirman Bhawan polling booth. Rahul Gandhi will cast his vote at NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to vote sometime between 11.30 am to 1 pm at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya polling booth at Lodhi Estate.
8 February 2020, 07:12 AM
Union Home Minister and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Friday had instructed all party cadres to ensure that they cast their votes by 10 am on Saturday. He also urged for assurance from the party's supporters that they will get up at six in the morning on February 8 to vote and take people out of their house and reach the booth to vote.
8 February 2020, 07:09 AM
A person should have a voter card. A photo voter slip shall not be accepted as a stand-alone identification document for voting.
8 February 2020, 06:55 AM
The Delhi Metro services will start commuting from 4 am on February 8 in view of the officials who will have to travel for election duty. It is to be noted that during other days the metro services start at 6 am.
8 February 2020, 06:53 AM
The voting in the national capital will commence from 8 am and continue till 6 pm. However, those people in the queue at polling booths will be allowed to exercise their franchise even after the allotted time for polling.