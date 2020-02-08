हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Delhi Assembly election 2020 live: Voting to begin at 8 am

The ruling Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party will look to win another five-year term in the office, while the BJP which has emerged as the principal opposition will look to topple the government.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 8, 2020 - 08:08
Comments |
Zee News

Polling for the Delhi Assembly election 2020 begins today (February 8) at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm. The results of these elections will be declared on February 11. The ruling Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party will look to win another five-year term in the office, while the BJP which has emerged as the principal opposition will look to wrest power and form its own government. The Congress which was in power in Delhi for 15 years from 1998 to 2013 will hope to gain a foothold.

The total number of polling stations is 13,571 spread across 2688 polling locations in the national capital. As many as 1,00,024 people have been placed for poll duty. The total number of registered voters is 1, 47,86,382 out of which 66,80,277 are female while 81,05,236 are male voters.

In the 2015 elections, the AAP had romped to victory winning 67 seats while the BJP had to settle for 3 seats. The Congress party was not able to open its account and remained at zero.

Follow for live news and updates below:

Delhi Assembly election 2020: The key numbers and important constituenciesDelhi Election 2020: All you need to know about voting time and documents required

8 February 2020, 08:07 AM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to people to go vote.

8 February 2020, 07:51 AM

People queueing up to vote at Jamia Nagar in Delhi.

Delhi Assembly election 2020, Delhi Assembly poll 2020, Delhi election 2020,

Voting will commence at 8 am and continue till 6 pm.  

 

8 February 2020, 07:18 AM

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi will vote at Nirman Bhawan polling booth. Rahul Gandhi will cast his vote at NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to vote sometime between 11.30 am to 1 pm at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya polling booth at Lodhi Estate.

 

 

8 February 2020, 07:12 AM

Union Home Minister and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Friday had instructed all party cadres to ensure that they cast their votes by 10 am on Saturday. He also urged for assurance from the party's supporters that they will get up at six in the morning on February 8 to vote and take people out of their house and reach the booth to vote.

8 February 2020, 07:09 AM

A person should have a voter card. A photo voter slip shall not be accepted as a stand-alone identification document for voting. 

8 February 2020, 06:55 AM

The Delhi Metro services will start commuting from 4 am on February 8 in view of the officials who will have to travel for election duty. It is to be noted that during other days the metro services start at 6 am. 

8 February 2020, 06:53 AM

The voting in the national capital will commence from 8 am and continue till 6 pm. However, those people in the queue at polling booths will be allowed to exercise their franchise even after the allotted time for polling.

Must Watch

PT19M41S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Atrocity or demonstration, Will Delhi vote wisely?