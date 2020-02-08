Delhi Assembly election 2020 live: Voting to begin at 8 am

Polling for the Delhi Assembly election 2020 begins today (February 8) at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm. The results of these elections will be declared on February 11. The ruling Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party will look to win another five-year term in the office, while the BJP which has emerged as the principal opposition will look to wrest power and form its own government. The Congress which was in power in Delhi for 15 years from 1998 to 2013 will hope to gain a foothold.

The total number of polling stations is 13,571 spread across 2688 polling locations in the national capital. As many as 1,00,024 people have been placed for poll duty. The total number of registered voters is 1, 47,86,382 out of which 66,80,277 are female while 81,05,236 are male voters.

In the 2015 elections, the AAP had romped to victory winning 67 seats while the BJP had to settle for 3 seats. The Congress party was not able to open its account and remained at zero.

