Delhi Breaking News LIVE Updates: No Cognizable Offence Of Hate Speech Made Out Against Wrestlers, DC To Court

Delhi Breaking News Live Updates: According to officials, a fire broke out at a newborn hospital in Delhi's Vaishali Colony on Thursday. They added that 20 babies were saved and taken to other hospitals. According to Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg, the New Born Child Hospital in Vaishali Colony called the fire control centre at around 1.35 am on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts bright sky and dry weather for the upcoming few days, suggesting that Delhi will likely enjoy warm days.