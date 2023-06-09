topStoriesenglish2619532
Delhi Breaking News LIVE Updates: No Cognizable Offence Of Hate Speech Made Out Against Wrestlers, DC To Court

Delhi Breaking News Live Updates: According to Delhi Fire Services, they received information about the fire at a hospital in Vaishali Colony at 1.35 am following which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, scroll down for all latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 01:39 PM IST

Delhi Breaking News Live Updates: According to officials, a fire broke out at a newborn hospital in Delhi's Vaishali Colony on Thursday. They added that 20 babies were saved and taken to other hospitals. According to Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg, the New Born Child Hospital in Vaishali Colony called the fire control centre at around 1.35 am on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts bright sky and dry weather for the upcoming few days, suggesting that Delhi will likely enjoy warm days.

09 June 2023
13:38 PM

Delhi News Live: Delhi govt plea against HC order staying notice to Rapido

The Delhi government has appealed a high court decision that suspended a notice to bike-taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber and allowed them to continue operating till the final policy has been notified. The Supreme Court has asked the Centre for its position on this. 

 

 

12:56 PM

Delhi Breaking News Live Updates: No ‘cognizable offence’ of hate speech made out by wrestlers

In response to a request for a FIR against wrestlers for allegedly levelling "false allegations" against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and engaging in hate speech, the Delhi Police on Friday submitted an action taken report (ATR) to a court.

 

12:05 PM

Delhi Breaking News Live: Centre transfers 59 IAS, IPS officers

In the first such development, since the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, was promulgated on May 20, the Ministry of Home Affairs Thursday affected transfers of 59 AGMUT or central cadre officers including 32 IAS and 27 IPS officials.

12:04 PM

Delhi News Live Updates

Welcome to the live blog. We bring to you latest news updates from across the Delhi-NCR region. Stay tuned to Zee News for all the live updates.

